EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as temps climb to dangerous levels today.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 104, Las Cruces 101. Temperatures will be even hotter Friday with the heat threat still lingerigng Saturday.

Today we are still seeing a 10-20% for isolated showers into the evening.

Rain chances will increase for your Sunday and Monday to 40-50%.