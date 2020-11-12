State appeals court strikes down County Judge Samaniego’s shutdown and curfew mandates

News

EL PASO, Texas -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday evening granted a temporary emergency order effectively halting El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's mandated shutdown involving non-essential businesses to stem the surge of Covid-19.

The Eighth Court of Appeals granted a request sought by Texas' attorney general and local restaurant owners to strike down portions of the order.

The court, in its ruling, temporarily voided requirements for both business closures and a nightly curfew.

The order came a day ahead of the appellate court making its determination on the full merits of the case, which remains unclear.

Thursday evening's order was not a unanimous decision, with one judge on the panel dissenting by indicating Friday's ruling had the potential of reversing course yet again.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and a group of restaurant owners brought a lawsuit contending Samaniego's order is invalid because it conflicts with statewide measures put in place by the governor.

"I commend the Eighth Court of Appeals for stopping El Paso County Judge Samaniego’s shutdown order - pending the final decision on the merits. It is important that we do not shutdown the economy ever again," Paxton said in a tweet shortly after the ruling was issued.

The El Paso County Attorney's Office said it was reviewing the court's decision. It had successfully argued in a lower court that state law allows county judges to restrict the movement of people and occupancy of premises during a disaster.

District Court Judge Bill Moody, in upholding Samaniego's order last week, cited historic precedent in which local officials issued orders based on the needs of their own communities during the last pandemic in Texas, namely the Spanish Flu of 1918.

Below you can see a copy of the appeals court decision followed by the AG's tweet.