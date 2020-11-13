El Paso Water customers who need help with bills have until Nov. 30 to apply

News

EL PASO, Texas – The deadline to apply for help in paying your past due water bills in El Paso is fast approaching.

Both residential and small businesses that have been financially hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have until Nov. 30 to apply to get assistance in helping with their past due water bills.

El Paso Water received CARES Act funding of $500,000 to help customers with their past due water bills.

Details of the program, how to qualify and applications are available at epwater.org/covid19assistance.