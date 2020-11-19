Watch LIVE: Governor says New Mexico, Dona Ana Co. set virus case records; 12-year-old child dies

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials said during a briefing Thursday that coronavirus cases hit a new all-time high in both New Mexico and Doña Ana County.

Daily confirmed positive cases across the state swelled to a record 3,675 infections, with 502 of those in Doña Ana County - which set a record for the third day in a row.

Officials said Las Cruces' 88001 zip code was among the top ten for new infections in the state for a second-straight day with 71 on Thursday.

The pandemic case total for New Mexico is now 74,116, with 11,289 of those from Doña Ana County.

The state also reported a dozen additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, with a 12-year-old child among those victims, the governor's health advisor Dr. David Scrase said. The state's death toll rose to 1,302.

In Doña Ana County, two women in their 90s were among the state's latest fatalities. Those raised the pandemic death total to 151 in Doña Ana County, with more than half of those total deaths (77) occurring over the last three weeks.

There were 774 New Mexicans currently hospitalized for Covid-related illness, as officials continued to express concern about the taxing of the state's hospital capacity.