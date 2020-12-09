Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosts last virtual hiring fair of the year

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting its final virtual hiring fair of 2020 Wednesday morning. The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will host 20 local employers in various industries. Available jobs will include positions in healthcare, logistics, customer service, marketing and technology. Some positions allow employees to work from home.

The organization reported this week that more than 8,000 people in the Borderplex region claimed unemployment benefits in November. This region includes El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson and more local counties.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex offers free resources for job seekers that go beyond hiring fairs.

“Job availability may not be as abundant as it used to be before the pandemic and what we're trying to encourage people to do right now is to take advantage of this time,” said Communications Director Bianca Cervantes. “What we're doing specifically is for those that are already receiving unemployment benefits, TWC is offering this ridiculously immense platform of skills training.”

Those trainings can help individuals build their resume or learn skills necessary for a new industry.

“We're trying to encourage people to pivot, to make themselves more marketable by being able to say, ‘The retail and hospitality industry is shutting down. Let's consider something different. Let's look at what other industries are in demand and let's make ourselves more flexible career-wise so that we can go from one industry to another,” Cervantes said.

Job seekers attending Wednesday’s hiring fair will need to upload a resume and prepare to speak with employers.

For those who lack internet access, the organization is projecting wireless internet into the parking lots of the Workforce Solutions Borderplex centers at North Loop, Dyer, Artcraft and Horizon.

You can register for the hiring fair here.