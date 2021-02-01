StormTrack Weather: Spring-like temperatures expected next few days

News

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland had another day with above average temperatures. 66 was the official high Monday afternoon. Warm temperatures are expected to remain the forecast for the next two days.

Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds most days early next week, with light to mildly breezy afternoon winds.

Winds increase mid to late next week as the next system approaches bringing a chance for lowland rain and mountain snow showers to the region Thursday.

