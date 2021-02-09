Having trouble registering online for the vaccine? The City of El Paso has a number to call for help

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso says people having difficulties registering for the coronavirus vaccine via their online portal can call a special phone number for help.

That number is 915-21-COVID (915-212-6843).

The number was discussed during a media briefing on the city's Covid-19 response held Tuesday afternoon by officials from the El Paso Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management.

During that briefing, which you can watch in the video player at the top of this article, officials fielded questions about vaccination efforts.