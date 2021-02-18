Biden declares emergency in Texas; FEMA sends generators, supplies

Texas

WASHINGTON, DC -- The Biden administration has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide generators and supplies to Texas and other states amid severe winter weather.

"I've declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests," President Biden wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Homeland Security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said a short time later that FEMA was deploying the supplies “as we speak.”

Just under a half-million Texas homes and businesses remained without electricity on Thursday, while millions still were without safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state's power grid and utilities this week.