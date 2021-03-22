Investigation of El Paso man accused of assault leads officers to suspected human trafficking case

News

EL PASO, Texas — Gang unit officers arrested 20-year-old Edwin Rodriguez on a felony warrant Thursday and referred eight others who were in Rodriguez’s company to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police said Rodriguez was arrested after he was seen walking in and out of a home at the 3100 block of Hamilton in Central El Paso with a rifle. Rodriguez is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said several other men who were with Rodriguez were seen getting into a vehicle and drove away. SWAT officers then stopped the vehicle and found eight men who officers said are from Mexico and South American countries. Police said Rodriguez was not in the vehicle at the time. Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were called to assist in the investigation police described as a “possible human trafficking” case.

Rodriguez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.