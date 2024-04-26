PEN America cancels World Voices Festival amid criticism of its response to Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America has canceled its annual World Voices Festival, as the literary and free expression organization continues to face widespread unhappiness with its response to the Israel-Hamas War. PEN called off its awards ceremony earlier this week after nearly half of the finalists withdrew from contention. The festival brings in writers from around the world. It was to have taken place next month in New York and Los Angeles. PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel expressed regret over the cancellation, saying it contrasted with why Salman Rushdie, among others, established the festival 20 years ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.