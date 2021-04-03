Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:42 am
Published 6:29 am

StormTRACK Weather: Warm holiday weekend

KVIA

El Paso, Texas- The heat is on! Literally, we are tracking temperatures about 10 degrees above the seasonal average this Easter weekend. Sunshine will take over for areas out west, but isolated storm chances are in place for areas east.

El Paso: High 84

Las Cruces: High 82

The warming trend will continue and by Monday we will be in record-breaking territory. In addition, we could potentially hit our first 90-degree day of the year! Our record to beat is 89 which was set in 2016.

Forecast

Andres Valle

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content