StormTRACK Weather: Warm holiday weekend

El Paso, Texas- The heat is on! Literally, we are tracking temperatures about 10 degrees above the seasonal average this Easter weekend. Sunshine will take over for areas out west, but isolated storm chances are in place for areas east.

El Paso: High 84

Las Cruces: High 82

The warming trend will continue and by Monday we will be in record-breaking territory. In addition, we could potentially hit our first 90-degree day of the year! Our record to beat is 89 which was set in 2016.