StormTrack Weather: Breezy, dry week. Storm chances, cooler temps. return this weekend

El Paso, Texas-- A weak backdoor cold front moves in today leading to some cooler weather and east to southeasterly winds.

Warm temperatures are expected through Friday as well as breezy conditions. Although, Thursday appears to have the strongest winds of the week.

Over the weekend, rain and thunderstorm chances return behind a backdoor cold front, but there is some uncertainty due to model variations.

Temperatures drop to 10 to 20 degrees below normal this weekend. Next week, dry and warmer weather returns.

