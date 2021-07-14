Lauderhill Mom Tinessa Hogan Charged In Death of Daughters Found in Canal

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A Lauderhill mother has been charged in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found floating in a canal last month.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan on Tuesday night. She was named a person of interest in the case shortly after the bodies were discovered on June 22nd, 2021.

The bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, were recovered in the water near the 5900 block of NW 21st.

Investigators were working to confirm neighborhood reports that Tinessa Hogan was seen the previous evening in that same canal acting strangely.

According to a neighbor, she was seen in the water swimming with a bible in hand wanting to baptize her.

Hogan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

She did not appear at her court hearing Wednesday morning where she was denied bond.

The said Hogan is not allowed to have guns, ammunition, or any sort of weapon. She is also to have no contact with minors

The judge agreed to the state’s request to seal the warrant and arrest affidavit for 90 days as this is still an active investigation and that information out there could taint witnesses.

Lauderhill Police Detectives urge anyone with information about Tinessa, Daysha, and Destiny Hogan to contact them at (954) 497-4700 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS).

