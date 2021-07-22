Idaho Falls couple opens foam party business

News

By Rett Nelson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — If you have a family reunion or other occasion coming up this summer and you want to spice up the party atmosphere, a local business may be able to help you.

Holly Cruz and her boyfriend, Sidney Wynn, opened Foam King Party Rentals in May. Cruz tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve had parties booked nearly every weekend since they launched, and customers have responded favorably.

“The customers we’ve had have recommended us. We had one party that was scheduled for four hours, and he decided he wanted to do five hours. He recommended us to all of his friends and family and hopefully, to his wedding,” Cruz says. “It’s been a really positive experience. Everybody’s loved it.”

A foam party consists of an inflatable 13-by-13-foot pit that is 3 feet deep. It has a bouncy floor, similar to a bounce house. A solution is mixed with water inside the pit, and a giant fan blows air on it, creating a bubbly foam that quickly fills up the pool.

It’s typically inflated outside, which means it’s ideal for warm weather. Wynn comes to your home to set it up and mans its the entire time so there’s no hassle for customers. It takes about an hour to set up and take down, and it’s sanitized after every use. Disco lights are available for those who want to host a party at night.

Cruz says they’ve rented bounce houses for several occasions over the last several years and originally wanted to open their own bounce house rental business. They ultimately decided on foam pits after discovering there were lots of bounce house rentals in the area.

“We wanted something different that wasn’t in the area and this is what we found,” says Cruz.

Foam parties were a popular trend in the 1990s, Cruz says, and she remembers going to several foam parties when she was in high school.

Cruz says it’s rewarding to see the smiles on people’s faces as they host these parties.

Wynn is the former owner of Nay’s Soup Salad Sandwich inside the Grand Teton Mall, which recently closed down. He runs Foam King full time. Cruz is also involved. She works full-time at Joshua D. Smith & Associates, a mental health clinic in Idaho Falls, while pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

One of their biggest events so far has been the Priddaho celebration in Pocatello last month. They’ll be hosting a party at The Mint Bar in Roberts next month.

Cruz says they’re hoping the business will continue to grow. They’d like to book more parties and work with more customers throughout eastern Idaho.

The cost to rent the foam pit is $100 an hour. To learn more or book a party, contact Cruz or Wynn through the business’s Facebook page.

