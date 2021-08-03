Woman receives check from the state 9 months after applying for COVID assistance

CNN - Regional

By Kimberly King

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Amy Carroll, who has a 16-year-old daughter in high school, said she completely forgot about an application she made last year for $335 in COVID-19 assistance. But when she went to her mailbox July 20, Carroll said the check from the state was there, nine months after it was cut.

“It’s got to be the slowest post office in history,” said Carroll. “Or the state held onto these checks for a really, really long time.”

The check from North Carolina’s Department of Revenue (NCDOR) was cut Oct. 29, 2020. Carroll took it to her bank hoping since it was a state-issued check they could deposit.

“But the teller couldn’t because they have a policy of not accepting checks more than 60 days old,” she said. “But, it had a stamp that said, if you submit before August 18th 2021, then it’s valid.”

A bank manager had to get involved to approve depositing the check, which did clear. But Carroll’s questioning why it took the state nine months to send the check.

“I know there’s parents out there, single parents that this is an issue for. They need that $335.”

Carroll disputes the assertion by an NCDOR spokesman that delays happen if there’s a bad address or name.

“I’ve had the same home address and post office box mailing address for three years. Even if something did happen, nine months to get a check out is ridiculous.”

The spokesman for NCDOR said the division could not comment or investigate a specific case, stating it would require approval through power of attorney. The spokesman said 1.1 million checks went out in the COVID-19 extra-credit grant program which was meant to help families offset costs with daycare or other childcare when parents were juggling kids learning remotely and trying to hold down jobs.

