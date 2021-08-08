6 members of a Florida church died of Covid-19 in 2 weeks, pastor says. On Sunday the church held a vaccination clinic

News



By Amanda Jackson, CNN

In just two weeks, six members of a Florida church died from Covid-19. All were unvaccinated, their pastor said.

Now the church is hosting a vaccination clinic.

Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville addressed members during Sunday’s service and said the past week had been very difficult.

“We’ve had now six members of our church over the course of a couple weeks now that have passed away from Covid,” said Davis during the service that was livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. “It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart. The most recent one was actually a young lady on our worship team.”

Davis told CNN affiliate WJXT on Friday that four of the deaths were members under the age of 35 and that they were all healthy — but that none of them were vaccinated.

“It’s pain,” Davis told WJXT. “These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since he was a toddler.”

He added that 15-20 church members were in the hospital battling Covid and around 10 members were at home with the virus. Davis told WJXT that he is certain the members didn’t contract the virus at the church.

On Friday, Florida reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases over the last week, more than any other 7-day period during the pandemic.

“Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren’t just going to be praying,” said Davis on Sunday.

“We are going pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event.”

The church hosted a free vaccination clinic on Sunday for anyone who wanted to get the Coivd-19 vaccine. The clinic was held in partnership with health officials from University of Florida Health. Along with offering the Pzifer vaccine, Davis said they had medical educators available for anyone who had questions or concerns about vaccinations.

“My family and I are all fully vaccinated,” said Davis. “I’m not asking you to be vaccinated because I don’t want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it.”

In March, according to WJXT, the church hosted a previous clinic where 800 members were vaccinated.

