Deputies fired for not getting sheriff’s OK to work for Bush

News

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts says two deputies who worked secondary jobs providing security for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush were fired for failing to get approval for their moonlighting, and not because of who they worked for. Deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were fired last month. Their firings were first reported by KMOV-TV. Betts said in a phone interview that permission is required for deputies to work secondary jobs. He said both deputies were warned but continued to work security for Bush without permission.