Virus outbreaks temporarily close 4 Texas school districts

AP Texas

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — As the new school year begins for Texas students, at least four school districts have had to temporarily close campuses due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The shutdowns are taking place as more school districts and communities continue this week to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates and require students and residents to wear face coverings. The issue is being litigated in various courts, including the Texas Supreme Court. At least 21 Texas school districts have mask mandates. The superintendent for one Austin school district with a mandate says a parent “physically assaulted” one teacher by ripping a mask off her face. Tuesday afternoon, Abbott’s office announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who is vaccinated, was experiencing no symptoms.