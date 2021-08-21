3-car crash shuts down Montana in far east El Paso

News

EL PASO, Texas — A serious traffic crash shut down a portion of Montana Avenue in far east El Paso County late Saturday night.

Sheriff’s deputies said the 14000 block of Montana eastbound would be closed for at least several hours and advised motorists to use an alternate route.

Deputies didn’t provide further details, but witnesses told ABC-7 that the crash involved 3 cars, one of which was traveling the wrong way.

Rescue crews were reportedly extricating at least two crash victims at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.