Navy Corpsman from Ohio killed in Afghanistan attack

AP Texas

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak of Ohio was one of the 13 service members killed Thursday while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Department of Defense said Saturday that the 22-year-old from Berlin Heights died during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport. He enlisted in September 2017 and attended Hospital Corpsman School in San Antonio, Texas, before postings in Guam and at Camp Pendleton. Soviak lived in Berlin Heights and graduated from Edison High School in 2017, where he also wrestled and played football. At Friday night’s football game, fans honored him with a moment of silence.