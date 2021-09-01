Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON and RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior U.N. official warns that food in Afghanistan could run out this month. That threatens to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. Ramiz Alakbarov says about one third of the country’s population of 38 million is facing “emergency” or “crisis” levels of food insecurity. With winter coming and a severe drought ongoing, more money is needed to feed the population. The Taliban seized control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week. Now, they must govern a nation that relies heavily on international aid and is in the midst of a worsening economic crisis.