Hedges’ 11th-inning bloop lifts Indians over Royals 5-3

ap-national-sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Yu Chang followed with a run-scoring double. Taylor Stephen pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save. Blake Parker got the win. Both teams had scoring opportunities in the 10th. The Indians had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the inning, but Franmil Reyes flew out.