New Mexico health officials keep eye on hospitalizations

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state health officials are keeping a wary watch over demands for hospital care as sustained delta variant infections strain medical resources. In a Wednesday online briefing, health officials said that a majority of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 statewide continue to be among the unvaccinated. The state Department of Health reported a daily tally of 875 new cases statewide, with 11 additional deaths. At the same time, a major medical provider reported progress toward its goal of universal vaccination among staff. Presbyterian Healthcare Services said at least 97% of its workforce of roughly 13,000 is now vaccinated or has met medical or religious exemptions.