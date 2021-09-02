Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain

AP National News

By JOAN MATEU

Associated Press

ALCANAR, Spain (AP) — Spain’s northeast town of Alcanar is taking toll of the damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that fell on large areas of the country. Residents said that they were fortunate that no lives were lost when over 250 liters per square meters were dumped on the town between midnight and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Flooding quickly turned streets into rivers that swept away all in their path. Several cars were carried away and around a dozen ended up tossed into the surf of the Mediterranean Sea. Homes and businesses were filled with mud, water and debris.