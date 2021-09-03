New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan

News

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The public will have a chance to weigh in on a plan to allow air tours over Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico. The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking for public comment on the draft of the proposed Air Tour Management Plan. Under the plan up to 101 air tours would be allowed each year across nine defined routes. That number is based on the average number that were reported over the monument between 2017 and 2019. Comments can be submitted through the Park Service’s planning, environment and public comment website now through Oct. 3.