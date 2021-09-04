HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

ap-national-sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. The Open House featured one-on-one and group opportunities with a variety of NFL executives and personnel from departments in football strategy, development, data and analytics, talent acquisition, experience programs and more. Participants came from the CIAA, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA).