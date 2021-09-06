ABC-7 at Noon: Charlie Clark Nissan to giveaway new car to Borderland teen

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Charlie Clack Automotive Group is giving away a brand new 2021 Nissans Versa to one lucky Borderland student.

The giveaway is for students attending any High School, Technical Schools, College or University, but must over the age of 16.

To participate, qualified students are required to visit the dealerships website, and begin the registration process.

Once completed, students are then required to visit the dealership on S. Desert Blvd. and complete the registration process by taking a test drive of any new vehicle along with one last entry form, to be dropped into the raffle box.

Friends and family can also participate by nominating a student of their choice using the same process. “Our goal as a company is to always give back to the community.

The winner will be selected on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at Charlie Clark Nissan, 6451 S. Desert

Blvd El Paso, TX 79932.