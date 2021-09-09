LEADING OFF: Angels’ dual threat Ohtani starts at Astros

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Big league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is unbeaten in his last 13 starts going into this outing for the Los Angeles Angels against the AL West-leading Astros in Houston. Ohtani is 8-0 since his last loss. Considered by many the leading candidate for AL MVP, he has struck out 135 and allowed just 79 hits in 112 innings. He’s also hit 43 homers and ranks among the MLB leaders with 23 stolen bases. Ohtani got a no-decision in a start at Houston on May 11, striking out 10 in seven innings. The only run he gave up in that game came on Kyle Tucker’s homer.