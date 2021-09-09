Unseeded Fernandez, 19, reaches 1st Slam final at U.S. Open

ap-national-sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Unseeded teenager Leylah Fernandez has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 at the U.S. Open. It was the 19-year-old Canadian’s fourth consecutive three-set victory against a seeded opponent. That run began against No. 3 Naomi Osaka, the defending champion, followed by wins over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and No. 5 Elina Svitolina. This is just the seventh Grand Slam tournament of the 73rd-ranked Fernandez’s career. She will face either another unseeded teen, 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain, or 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece in Saturday’s final.