Albuquerque settles ex-police official’s whistleblower suit

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N..M. (AP) — Albuquerque has paid a settlement of over $500,000 to a former police commander who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city. KOAT-TV reports that the settlement ended the case right before a scheduled trial on the suit filed by John Sullivan. He formerly headed Albuquerque’s police academy before he was demoted and then retired in 2018. Sullivan’s lawsuit alleged he was punished because he told the U.S. Department of Justice that he was not getting the resources he needed to make changes at the academy that were mandated by a civil rights settlement agreement.