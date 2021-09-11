No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

News

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29. The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame. It came after Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining. Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley. Coan shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner but directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive that allowed Notre Dame to survive. He finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns.