EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Spur 601 during the Tuesday evening commute.

That crash happened on Spur 601 westbound at U.S. 54 about 5:30 p.m.

First-responders said the victim was rushed to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash and no further details were immediately available.

