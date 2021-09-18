After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer is in Greece meeting with NATO counterparts this weekend, and Army Gen. Mark Milley is hoping to forge more basing, intelligence-sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping in Afghanistan, and threatening America and the region. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the recent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.