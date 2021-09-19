‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

AP National News

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi is shining light on killings that took place during the civil rights era in the United States. “Un(re)solved” was created by PBS Frontline with artist, filmmaker and technologist Tamara Shogaolu. It is on display until Oct. 24 at the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History are under one roof and share a lobby, meeting areas and exhibit spaces. “Un(re)solved” focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.