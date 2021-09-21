Luring defenders into fouls won’t be easy in NBA this year

ap-national-sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Following suggestions from the league’s competition committee, the NBA has spent time this offseason teaching its referees how to handle it when offensive players are making non-basketball moves with hopes of drawing contact from defenders. It’s something that will be a point of emphasis this season. Going forward, such plays will merit either a no-call or an offensive foul. In the past, those have often wound up sending offensive players to the foul line.