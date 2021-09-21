Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

AP National News

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The Egyptian general who ruled the country following the Arab Spring uprising that removed longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power, has died. He was 85. Egypt’s presidency said Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi died on Tuesday. He was Mubarak’s loyal defense minister for some 20 years and chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which took power after Mubarak was ousted in the 2011 uprising. Tantawi ran Egypt for 17 months, until the election of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in June 2012. His death came 19 months after Mubarak died in a Cairo military hospital in February last year.