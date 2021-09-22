New Mexico races to spend federal rental assistance

AP New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State agencies spent federal pandemic aid at a furious pace during the month of August, channeling about $630 million in efforts to bolster unemployment reserves, provide emergency housing assistance and promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The Legislature’s budget and accountability office said Wednesday that New Mexico agencies spent more than half its $10.5 billion share of federal relief tied to the pandemic. Of the $6.3 billion spent so far, about 70% has gone toward unemployment benefits. State finance officials are racing against a deadline at the end of September to distribute at least $104 million in federal rental assistance to residential landlords and tenants or risk forfeiting additional money.