Report: New Mexico students further behind, 31% ‘proficient’

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative report suggests elementary school students in New Mexico are falling further behind. A review of preliminary academic data shows less than one-third of students are proficient, dropping from 37% before the pandemic. Legislative analysts say testing data from the spring is imperfect because of low participation. They say proficiency may actually be lower than 31% as a result. The report is sparking discussions among legislators about increasing learning time. State leaders are debating whether to mandate additional school days, after around half of local districts rejected millions of dollars to extend school calendars last year.