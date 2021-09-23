Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open

ap-national-sports

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev and third-seeded Dusan Lajovic both lost their opening matches at the Astana Open. Karatsev lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4. Karatsev’s season has tailed off since his run to the Australian Open semifinals at the beginning of the year. The Russian hasn’t won more than two consecutive singles matches since reaching the final at the Serbia Open in April.