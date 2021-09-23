Washington St signs Kyle Smith to extension through ’26-27

News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has given basketball coach Kyle Smith a contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season and adds two years to the original contract he signed when he was hired. Smith replaced Ernie Kent in March 2019 and quickly brought optimism back to the Cougars program. Washington State has finished .500 or above in each of Smith’s first two seasons. The only other coach to accomplish that in Washington State history was Tony Bennett.