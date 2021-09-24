New Mexico governor tours refugee center, talks business

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited southern New Mexico on Friday to talk with business groups about economic development and to tour a U.S. military base near the border where Afghan refugees are being housed. The Democrat’s visit was not made public until late in the afternoon. After touring Fort Bliss, Lujan Grisham said New Mexico stands ready to help with the refugee resettlement process. The visit came as Lujan Grisham faces criticism for not doing more to address the concerns of residents along the U.S.-Mexico border amid the latest influx of immigrants. Republican state Sen. Crystal Diamond says she and others had been asking for months that the governor visit with ranchers and others in the region.