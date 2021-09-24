Seguin, Bishop among recovering Stars back on ice in camp

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Seguin says he is felling great and excited to be healthy again for the start of Dallas Stars training camp. Seguin missed all but three games last season while recovering from hip surgery. Goaltender Ben Bishop and top-line forward Alexander Radulov were also back on the ice. Bishop didn’t play at all last season after twice having knee surgery. The 35-year-old Radulov had 12 points in 11 games before surgery to repair a core muscle injury that had bothered him for several years.