ABC-7 First Alert: Thursday rain, drier weekend

Happy Hump Day to you all! Today has been beautiful, but we have a low chance of seeing a few light showers move through the area tonight. I have it only at a 10% chance of rain for today.

I issued the First Alert yesterday for my concern about the weather on Thursday. Early morning rain is expected tomorrow even by 6 AM. The rain will start off in the west and then continue to move to the east throughout the morning and afternoon. Multiple rounds of rain are expected across the entire area on Thursday, so be ready for a rainy day. It'll also feel a bit cooler tomorrow with temps only reaching the mid to low 70s across the area. Localized flooding is possible especially where any thunderstorms form.

We will be cool for Friday as well, and drier by the afternoon. Then, for the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid 80s and any outdoor events will be good to go. I'll certainly be enjoying my weekend outdoors. Stay safe tomorrow!