Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19
By Karl de Vries, CNN
Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday.
Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement, and his immediate family tested negative. He has no symptoms, the court said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
1 Comment
Aka breakthrough case.