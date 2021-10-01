Skip to Content
Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday.

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement, and his immediate family tested negative. He has no symptoms, the court said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

