Senate passes 30-day extension for highway funding

News

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

The Senate on Saturday passed the temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, ensuring that 3,700 federal employees will not be furloughed.

The extension, which passed by unanimous consent and was approved by the House on Friday night, now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.