The winner of Saturday’s $635 million Powerball jackpot is… nobody

By Carma Hassan, CNN

Saturday’s estimated $635 million Powerball drawing resulted in no winner, an official with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) confirmed to CNN.

The unlucky numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball was 1.

The next drawing is Monday night.

“There was no jackpot winner, so the jackpot is up to $670 million ($474.8 million cash value) for Monday’s drawing,” MUSL spokesperson Anna Domoto said in an email.

The Saturday drawing was the 10th largest jackpot in US lottery history and the Powerball’s sixth-largest ever, Powerball said Friday.

The jackpot was last hit in June and has since grown for four months, according to Powerball. The cash value of one winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing would have been $450 million.

“When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate,” Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in a statement.

The record for the largest jackpot in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Gregory Lemos and Alta Spells contributed to this report.