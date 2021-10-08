The week in 14 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, an urgent showdown over the debt ceiling was averted — for now — as Republicans cut a deal that pushed the deadline back by two months. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court returned for in-person proceedings for the first time since the pandemic began, kicking off what is expected to be an impactful term.
Monday
- This week in Washington is all about the debt ceiling
- Justice Clarence Thomas asks the first question and other highlights from opening day at the Supreme Court
- Biden tells House progressives spending package needs to be between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion
Tuesday
- Democrats explore new options to raise debt ceiling amid deepening standoff with GOP
- Refugee admissions to US the lowest in 40 years
Wednesday
- Biden says changing filibuster rules to raise debt ceiling is ‘a real possibility’
- McConnell floats debt ceiling proposal amid partisan stalemate
- Federal judge issues order blocking Texas’ 6-week abortion ban
Thursday
- Senate Judiciary Committee issues sweeping report detailing how Trump and a top DOJ lawyer attempted to overturn 2020 election
- The last-minute deal on the debt ceiling that only saves the economy for now
- McConnell’s shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind
- Virginia’s elections will be the most telling political test yet of stringent Covid policies
Friday
- Biden points to Covid as a reason for disappointing jobs report, but argues progress is being made
- Why it matters that Supreme Court justices can look each other in the eye again
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
