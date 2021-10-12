Pamela could be hurricane again as it makes Mexico landfall

AP Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up momentum in the Pacific off Mexico and forecasters say it should be back to hurricane strength again before striking the coast north of the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday morning. Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas by Thursday.