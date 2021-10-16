Mansell propels Abilene Christian to 24-17 win over Lamar

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Peyton Mansell ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Abilene Christian overcame a rough second quarter to beat Lamar 24-17 in the ASUN-WAC Challenge. Mansell staked Abilene Christian (4-3, 1-2) to a 7-0 lead on its first possesson of the game with a 39-yard TD run. James Jones pulled Lamar even with a 46-yard scoring run 53 seconds into the second quarter. The Braves regained the lead on backup QB Stone Earle’s 5-yard TD run, but Lamar (1-4, 0-2) answered with Mike Chandler’s 80-yard scoring strike to Nathan Gaskamp with 5:42 remaining in the second and Bailey Giffen’s 54-yard field goal with 1:37 left to take a 17-14 lead at halftime. Mansell capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter to give the Wildcats the lead for good.