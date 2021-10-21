New Zealand sets 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government has set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 90% of all eligible people to end coronavirus lockdowns. It provides a pathway to freedom for people in Auckland after more than two months under lockdown. They will regain many freedoms once 90% of people 12 and older across each of three health districts are fully vaccinated. New Zealand’s vaccination target is higher than in many other countries, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland could reach it within weeks. Places without community spread of the virus will gain even broader freedoms, but people will be required to use new vaccine certificates to visit places like bars, restaurants and gyms.